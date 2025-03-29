News
King Salman Humanitarian Center distributes aid to over 7,700 people in Lebanon
Lebanon News
29-03-2025 | 04:44
King Salman Humanitarian Center distributes aid to over 7,700 people in Lebanon
The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) continued distributing food assistance to 1,548 families in need across various regions of Lebanon.
More than 7,700 individuals have benefited from the aid, aimed at meeting their essential needs.
Lebanon News
King Salman
Humanitarian
Center
KSrelief
Aid
Lebanon
