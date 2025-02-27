Israel army probe finds October 7 attack launched in three waves: Military official

An Israeli military probe published Thursday found that Hamas' October 7 attack happened in three waves, and at its height, more than 5,000 people entered Israel from Gaza.



"The first wave... included more than 1,000 Nukhba terrorists who infiltrated under cover of heavy fire," a summary of the inquiry provided by the army said, adding that a second wave included 2,000 militants and the third wave was characterized by the arrival of hundreds of militants, along with several thousand civilians. "In total, approximately 5,000 terrorists infiltrated Israeli territory during the attack," the report said.



