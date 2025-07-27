Israel’s Netanyahu: 'No more excuses' for UN after Gaza aid routes opened

Israel-Gaza War Updates
27-07-2025 | 10:02
High views
Israel’s Netanyahu: &#39;No more excuses&#39; for UN after Gaza aid routes opened
Israel’s Netanyahu: 'No more excuses' for UN after Gaza aid routes opened

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the United Nations on Sunday to stop blaming his government for the humanitarian situation in Gaza after the military opened up secure routes.

"There are secure routes. There have always been, but today it's official. There will be no more excuses," the Israeli leader said during a visit to an airbase.

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu

United Nations

Gaza

