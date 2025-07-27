News
Israel’s Netanyahu: 'No more excuses' for UN after Gaza aid routes opened
Israel-Gaza War Updates
27-07-2025 | 10:02
Israel’s Netanyahu: 'No more excuses' for UN after Gaza aid routes opened
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the United Nations on Sunday to stop blaming his government for the humanitarian situation in Gaza after the military opened up secure routes.
"There are secure routes. There have always been, but today it's official. There will be no more excuses," the Israeli leader said during a visit to an airbase.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Benjamin Netanyahu
United Nations
Gaza
