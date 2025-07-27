‘Where is the state?’: Fear grips Maameltein amid rising crime

Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



It’s a situation any girl or woman walking along the coastal road in Maameltein might face. Simply passing through this notorious street can expose her to harassment — a growing burden on local residents and families living in the area.



According to residents and local municipalities, criminal networks have turned what was once a tourist strip into a hotspot for illicit activity, including prostitution, drug trafficking and the spread of illegal weapons.



Inside an abandoned hotel, illegal activities are reportedly taking place, confirmed by local community leaders who say municipal authorities alone are unable to raid the premises. Around the area, groups of women involved in sex work can be seen along the road day and night — a trade that thrives alongside drug sales.



Just weeks ago, the municipality caught a drug dealer using cocaine along the stretch of the road that falls under Jounieh’s jurisdiction.



But that’s not all. If you're simply passing through Maameltein, you could be struck by a bullet fired in a moment of rage by someone intoxicated or armed and outside the law — like individuals captured in a video, filmed early Sunday morning.



The stabbing of two locals, George and Liliane, has added to this grim reality. In response, a group called the Guards of Ghadir has called for a protest this coming Wednesday.



One of the core problems is that the Ghazir municipality lacks sufficient police personnel. It is currently relying on local volunteers to secure night patrols, while the Keserwan Ftouh Federation is working to establish a new security committee.



But even when municipalities notify security forces about illegal activity, arrests are often not made — either due to overcrowded detention centers or, if a suspect is detained, they are quickly released.



This pattern suggests that these gangs enjoy both political and security protection. As for Maameltein and its residents, it is the state’s duty to provide them with safety and peace of mind.