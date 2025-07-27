Activist boat Handala seized off Gaza, brought to Israel

Israeli forces brought the pro-Palestinian activist boat Handala into the port of Ashdod on Sunday, after seizing the vessel in international waters, and detaining the crew, an AFP journalist saw.



Campaigners from the Freedom Flotilla Coalition had attempted to breach an Israeli naval blockade of the Palestinian territory of Gaza, but were intercepted late Saturday.



The legal rights centre Adalah told AFP its lawyers were in Ashdod and had asked to speak to the detained crew.



AFP



