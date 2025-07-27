News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
27
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Marhaba Dawle
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
27
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Funeral plans for Ziad Rahbani: final journey set to begin from Hamra, his beloved Beirut neighborhood
News Bulletin Reports
27-07-2025 | 13:04
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Funeral plans for Ziad Rahbani: final journey set to begin from Hamra, his beloved Beirut neighborhood
Report by Nada Andraos, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
From a local hospital in Beirut’s Hamra—the neighborhood dearest to his heart—Ziad Rahbani is set to begin his final journey, leaving behind a legacy rooted in a life spent among the neighborhood’s cafés, alleys, and the places where he moved between friends and admirers. He leaves behind remarkable traces that reflect his unique voice and presence.
Rahbani departs on Monday morning, but not alone. He will be accompanied by friends from all walks of life—representing diverse intellectual, cultural, religious, and artistic backgrounds.
They will gather to say their final farewell, expressing their love for Ziad. A silent vigil will be held outside the hospital, where they will wait for the ambulance carrying his body, from 8 to 9 a.m., before the procession departs for Mhaydseh in the Matn region of Bikfaya.
In accordance with the family’s wishes, this spontaneous farewell will be the only public goodbye.
There will be no final procession through the streets of Hamra with Rahbani carried on shoulders. Those who choose to gather outside the hospital will instead accompany the transfer of his body to Mhaydseh, where friends and admirers will join Rahbani’s extended and immediate family at the church hosting the funeral.
There, upon the arrival of the casket, the family—and specifically Fairuz—will bid him a final farewell in a private, intimate moment.
The family will begin receiving condolences at 11 a.m., both before and after the funeral service, which is scheduled for 4 p.m. Monday.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Funeral
Ziad Rahbani
Hamra
Beirut
Fairuz
Next
Israel approves daily humanitarian truce in Gaza amid growing international pressure
Under pressure: Israel weighs options as ceasefire talks stall
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-26
Funeral and condolence ceremonies for Ziad Rahbani
Lebanon News
2025-07-26
Funeral and condolence ceremonies for Ziad Rahbani
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-26
PM Salam pays tribute to Ziad Rahbani: A bold voice for justice and dignity
Lebanon News
2025-07-26
PM Salam pays tribute to Ziad Rahbani: A bold voice for justice and dignity
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-26
Speaker Berri mourns Ziad Rahbani: “Without Ziad, Lebanon’s melody is sad”
Lebanon News
2025-07-26
Speaker Berri mourns Ziad Rahbani: “Without Ziad, Lebanon’s melody is sad”
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-26
President Aoun: Ziad Rahbani gave voice to pain, truth, and resistance
Lebanon News
2025-07-26
President Aoun: Ziad Rahbani gave voice to pain, truth, and resistance
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:17
Remembering Ziad Rahbani: a voice of rebellion whose words still echo in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:17
Remembering Ziad Rahbani: a voice of rebellion whose words still echo in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:16
‘Where is the state?’: Fear grips Maameltein amid rising crime
News Bulletin Reports
13:16
‘Where is the state?’: Fear grips Maameltein amid rising crime
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
Israel approves daily humanitarian truce in Gaza amid growing international pressure
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
Israel approves daily humanitarian truce in Gaza amid growing international pressure
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-26
Under pressure: Israel weighs options as ceasefire talks stall
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-26
Under pressure: Israel weighs options as ceasefire talks stall
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-08
Lebanon at a crossroads: Tom Barrack on the US paper, Hezbollah, and the future of unity — here is the full interview
Lebanon News
2025-07-08
Lebanon at a crossroads: Tom Barrack on the US paper, Hezbollah, and the future of unity — here is the full interview
0
World News
2025-05-03
Magnitude 6.0 quake hits Indonesia's Sulawesi region, no tsunami potential—Geophysics Agency
World News
2025-05-03
Magnitude 6.0 quake hits Indonesia's Sulawesi region, no tsunami potential—Geophysics Agency
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-06
Mediators tell Hamas new round of Gaza talks to begin in Doha: AFP
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-06
Mediators tell Hamas new round of Gaza talks to begin in Doha: AFP
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-25
Georges Abdallah says resistance must continue as Israel faces ‘final chapter’
Lebanon News
2025-07-25
Georges Abdallah says resistance must continue as Israel faces ‘final chapter’
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Funeral plans for Ziad Rahbani: final journey set to begin from Hamra, his beloved Beirut neighborhood
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Funeral plans for Ziad Rahbani: final journey set to begin from Hamra, his beloved Beirut neighborhood
2
Lebanon News
07:07
President Aoun hails Zahle’s global wine city designation as national win
Lebanon News
07:07
President Aoun hails Zahle’s global wine city designation as national win
3
Lebanon News
05:03
US envoy says Lebanese leaders must turn words into action on Hezbollah arms
Lebanon News
05:03
US envoy says Lebanese leaders must turn words into action on Hezbollah arms
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:16
‘Where is the state?’: Fear grips Maameltein amid rising crime
News Bulletin Reports
13:16
‘Where is the state?’: Fear grips Maameltein amid rising crime
5
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:15
Israel’s army announces 'tactical pause' in parts of Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:15
Israel’s army announces 'tactical pause' in parts of Gaza
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:17
Remembering Ziad Rahbani: a voice of rebellion whose words still echo in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:17
Remembering Ziad Rahbani: a voice of rebellion whose words still echo in Lebanon
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
Israel approves daily humanitarian truce in Gaza amid growing international pressure
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
Israel approves daily humanitarian truce in Gaza amid growing international pressure
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:26
Activist boat Handala seized off Gaza, brought to Israel
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:26
Activist boat Handala seized off Gaza, brought to Israel
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More