Funeral plans for Ziad Rahbani: final journey set to begin from Hamra, his beloved Beirut neighborhood

News Bulletin Reports
27-07-2025 | 13:04
Funeral plans for Ziad Rahbani: final journey set to begin from Hamra, his beloved Beirut neighborhood
Funeral plans for Ziad Rahbani: final journey set to begin from Hamra, his beloved Beirut neighborhood

Report by Nada Andraos, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

From a local hospital in Beirut’s Hamra—the neighborhood dearest to his heart—Ziad Rahbani is set to begin his final journey, leaving behind a legacy rooted in a life spent among the neighborhood’s cafés, alleys, and the places where he moved between friends and admirers. He leaves behind remarkable traces that reflect his unique voice and presence.

Rahbani departs on Monday morning, but not alone. He will be accompanied by friends from all walks of life—representing diverse intellectual, cultural, religious, and artistic backgrounds.

They will gather to say their final farewell, expressing their love for Ziad. A silent vigil will be held outside the hospital, where they will wait for the ambulance carrying his body, from 8 to 9 a.m., before the procession departs for Mhaydseh in the Matn region of Bikfaya.

In accordance with the family’s wishes, this spontaneous farewell will be the only public goodbye.

There will be no final procession through the streets of Hamra with Rahbani carried on shoulders. Those who choose to gather outside the hospital will instead accompany the transfer of his body to Mhaydseh, where friends and admirers will join Rahbani’s extended and immediate family at the church hosting the funeral.

There, upon the arrival of the casket, the family—and specifically Fairuz—will bid him a final farewell in a private, intimate moment.

The family will begin receiving condolences at 11 a.m., both before and after the funeral service, which is scheduled for 4 p.m. Monday.

