UN aid chief welcomes 'humanitarian pauses' in Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
27-07-2025 | 06:01
High views
0min
The United Nations' aid chief welcomed Israel's announcement Sunday of secure land routes into Gaza for humanitarian convoys, and said the U.N. would try to reach as many starving people as possible.

"Welcome announcement of humanitarian pauses in Gaza to allow our aid through," U.N. Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher said on X. "In contact with our teams on the ground who will do all we can to reach as many starving people as we can in this window."

AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

United Nations

Israel

Gaza

Tom Fletcher

