Israel-Gaza War Updates
28-02-2025
Germany says Israel must 'better protect civilians' in West Bank

Israel must "better protect civilians and civilian infrastructure" in its military operation in the northern part of the occupied West Bank, the German foreign ministry said Friday.

It called for the 40,000 people displaced by Israel's "Iron Wall" operation to be "allowed back to their homes as soon as possible," adding "the Israeli government's plans to deploy the Israeli army in the Jenin refugee camp on a long-term basis are unacceptable."


AFP
 
