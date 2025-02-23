Israel's army on Sunday announced the expansion of operations in the occupied West Bank, including the deployment of a tank division in the city of Jenin, the first time tanks have operated in the Palestinian territory since the end of the second intifada, or uprising, in 2005.



"Military, security agency and border police forces continue their 'counterterrorism' operation in northern West Bank and are expanding offensive activities in the area," a military statement said, adding that "a tank division will operate in Jenin as part of the offensive effort."



AFP