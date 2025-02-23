Israel says army 'evacuated' three West Bank refugee camps, to prevent residents' return

23-02-2025 | 04:46
Israel says army 'evacuated' three West Bank refugee camps, to prevent residents' return
0min
Israel says army 'evacuated' three West Bank refugee camps, to prevent residents' return

Israel's defense minister on Sunday said the army had "evacuated" three refugee camps in the north of the occupied West Bank and had been ordered to remain there for the coming year "to prevent the return of residents."

"So far, 40,000 Palestinians have evacuated from the refugee camps of Jenin, Tulkarm, and Nur Shams, which are now empty of residents," Israel Katz said in a statement. 

"I have instructed (troops) to prepare for a prolonged presence in the cleared camps for the coming year and to prevent the return of residents and the resurgence of terrorism," he added.

AFP
