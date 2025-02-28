News
Israel's delegation seeks to negotiate a 42-day extension of the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire, sources tell Reuters
Israel-Gaza War Updates
28-02-2025 | 07:06
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Israel's delegation seeks to negotiate a 42-day extension of the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire, sources tell Reuters
An Israeli delegation in Cairo aims to negotiate to extend the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal by an additional 42 days, two Egyptian security sources said on Friday.
Hamas opposes the extension and insists on proceeding to the second phase of the deal as originally agreed, the sources told Reuters. The second phase is meant to include steps leading to a permanent end to the war.
The first phase of the ceasefire is set to end on Saturday, and the warring parties have yet to clarify what will happen if no agreement is reached by then. Egypt and Qatar are mediating the talks, with U.S. support.
In a statement on Friday, the Palestinian militant group urged the international community to press Israel to immediately enter the second phase without any delay.
Two Israeli government officials had told Reuters that Israel was seeking to extend the initial phase, with Hamas freeing three hostages each week in exchange for Palestinians held by Israel.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Gaza
Ceasefire
Hamas
Egypt
Qatar
United States
Germany says Israel must 'better protect civilians' in West Bank
Previous
