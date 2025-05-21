Netanyahu says government will appoint next intel chief

21-05-2025 | 14:11
Netanyahu says government will appoint next intel chief
Netanyahu says government will appoint next intel chief

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday that his government would appoint the country's next domestic intelligence agency chief, despite Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara barring him from doing so.

"Under my command, the government of Israel will appoint the next head of the Shin Bet" agency, Netanyahu said in his first televised presser since December.


AFP
 

Middle East News

Netanyahu

Israel

Government

Shin Bet

Chief

