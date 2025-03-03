News
Qatar calls Israel's halting of Gaza aid 'blatant violation' of truce deal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03-03-2025 | 00:11
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Qatar calls Israel's halting of Gaza aid 'blatant violation' of truce deal
Mediator Qatar on Sunday accused Israel of violating a ceasefire deal in Gaza by halting aid to the Palestinian territory as talks to continue the truce stalled.
"Qatar strongly condemns the decision of the Israeli occupation government to stop bringing humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, and considers it a blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement, (and) international humanitarian law," the Gulf state's foreign ministry said in a statement adding its "rejection of the use of food as a weapon of war."
AFP
