Israel says remains handed over by Hamas identified as those of three hostages

Israeli authorities identified remains handed over by Hamas as belonging to three hostages taken by the group in October 2023, the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday.



"Following the completion of the identification process... representatives of the IDF (military) informed the families of the hostages killed in action... that their loved ones have been repatriated to Israel and identified," the statement said. The remains are those of American-Israeli Captain Omer Neutra, 21 years old at the time of his abduction, Corporal Oz Daniel, 19, and Colonel Assaf Hamami, 40, the highest-ranking officer killed by Hamas.



AFP