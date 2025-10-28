FM Rajji briefs families of Beirut port blast victims on latest developments

Lebanon News
28-10-2025 | 09:35
FM Rajji briefs families of Beirut port blast victims on latest developments
0min
FM Rajji briefs families of Beirut port blast victims on latest developments

Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji met with a delegation representing the families of the Beirut port explosion victims, who briefed him on the latest developments in their case.

The delegation requested Rajji’s assistance in arranging a meeting with the Bulgarian ambassador to convey their demand that Bulgarian authorities cooperate with Lebanon’s request to extradite Igor Grechushkin, the operator of the Rhosus ship, currently detained in Sofia. 

They emphasized the importance of Grechushkin’s testimony in identifying those responsible for the ammonium nitrate shipment that caused the deadly 2020 blast.

The families expressed confidence in uncovering the truth and achieving justice for the victims under the new administration and government.

Rajji pledged to relay their request to the Bulgarian Embassy and affirmed that the Foreign Ministry will continue coordinating with the Justice Ministry and taking all necessary steps to advance the case.

