Belgium investigating new drone sightings over military base

Police in Belgium are investigating drone sightings over a military air base, Defense Minister Theo Francken said on Sunday, following other recent drone sightings at military areas in the country.



The government received reports on Saturday of drones flying over the Kleine Brogel air base in north-east Belgium, Francken said in a post on X. A helicopter and police vehicles pursued but failed to capture the drone, and a drone jammer was unable to intercept it, he said.



"It was not a simple overflight, but a clear command targeting Kleine Brogel," Francken said.



A spokesperson for Francken's office told Reuters police were investigating the incident. Government ministers will discuss the sightings this week.



Reuters