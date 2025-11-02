Belgium investigating new drone sightings over military base

World News
02-11-2025 | 07:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Belgium investigating new drone sightings over military base
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Belgium investigating new drone sightings over military base

Police in Belgium are investigating drone sightings over a military air base, Defense Minister Theo Francken said on Sunday, following other recent drone sightings at military areas in the country.

The government received reports on Saturday of drones flying over the Kleine Brogel air base in north-east Belgium, Francken said in a post on X. A helicopter and police vehicles pursued but failed to capture the drone, and a drone jammer was unable to intercept it, he said.

"It was not a simple overflight, but a clear command targeting Kleine Brogel," Francken said.

A spokesperson for Francken's office told Reuters police were investigating the incident. Government ministers will discuss the sightings this week.

Reuters

World News

investigating

drone

sightings

military

LBCI Next
Louvre heist work of petty criminals, not organized crime, prosecutor says
Two dead, 10 injured in shooting on Greek island of Crete
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-09-27

New drone sightings over Denmark's biggest military base

LBCI
World News
2025-10-02

Belgium summons Israeli ambassador over Gaza flotilla interception

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-08

Israeli military says it intercepted a drone launched from Yemen

LBCI
World News
2025-09-23

Russia denies involvement in drone flights over Copenhagen airport

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:58

Trump says Xi understands 'consequences' if China invades Taiwan

LBCI
Middle East News
10:55

Netherlands to return 3,500-year-old sculpture to Egypt

LBCI
World News
10:41

Nigeria says US help against Islamist insurgents must respect its sovereignty

LBCI
World News
10:37

Pope Leo decries Sudan violence, urges dialogue and relief effort

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-01

Israeli army claims it killed Hezbollah member in Nabatieh — spokesperson

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-01

Lebanese army arrests wanted man in Baalbek on charges of drug trafficking and car theft

LBCI
World News
10:58

Trump says Xi understands 'consequences' if China invades Taiwan

LBCI
World News
2025-10-24

German FM's China visit postponed

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Lebanon launches nationwide campaign to remove illegal ‘newelne’ roadside stalls

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:52

Netanyahu says Hezbollah is being hit continuously, urges Lebanon to disarm the group

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:09

Israel warns of intensifying attacks against Hezbollah in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:58

Money transfers, forged signatures uncovered in Lebanese University exam tampering scandal: The details

LBCI
Variety and Tech
13:51

Sisi opens Grand Egyptian Museum, calls it 'new chapter in history'

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:24

Egypt–Lebanon meeting: Cairo reaffirms support for Beirut against Israeli violations

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:38

Egyptian and Lebanese PMs discuss strengthening bilateral ties and investment cooperation ahead of Beirut visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:22

Al-Hajjar, Al-Shaibani discuss strengthening Lebanon-Syria security and political cooperation in Manama

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More