News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
19
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
22
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Marhaba Dawle
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
19
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
22
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Belgium investigating new drone sightings over military base
World News
02-11-2025 | 07:40
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Belgium investigating new drone sightings over military base
Police in Belgium are investigating drone sightings over a military air base, Defense Minister Theo Francken said on Sunday, following other recent drone sightings at military areas in the country.
The government received reports on Saturday of drones flying over the Kleine Brogel air base in north-east Belgium, Francken said in a post on X. A helicopter and police vehicles pursued but failed to capture the drone, and a drone jammer was unable to intercept it, he said.
"It was not a simple overflight, but a clear command targeting Kleine Brogel," Francken said.
A spokesperson for Francken's office told Reuters police were investigating the incident. Government ministers will discuss the sightings this week.
Reuters
World News
investigating
drone
sightings
military
Next
Louvre heist work of petty criminals, not organized crime, prosecutor says
Two dead, 10 injured in shooting on Greek island of Crete
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-09-27
New drone sightings over Denmark's biggest military base
World News
2025-09-27
New drone sightings over Denmark's biggest military base
0
World News
2025-10-02
Belgium summons Israeli ambassador over Gaza flotilla interception
World News
2025-10-02
Belgium summons Israeli ambassador over Gaza flotilla interception
0
Middle East News
2025-09-08
Israeli military says it intercepted a drone launched from Yemen
Middle East News
2025-09-08
Israeli military says it intercepted a drone launched from Yemen
0
World News
2025-09-23
Russia denies involvement in drone flights over Copenhagen airport
World News
2025-09-23
Russia denies involvement in drone flights over Copenhagen airport
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
10:58
Trump says Xi understands 'consequences' if China invades Taiwan
World News
10:58
Trump says Xi understands 'consequences' if China invades Taiwan
0
Middle East News
10:55
Netherlands to return 3,500-year-old sculpture to Egypt
Middle East News
10:55
Netherlands to return 3,500-year-old sculpture to Egypt
0
World News
10:41
Nigeria says US help against Islamist insurgents must respect its sovereignty
World News
10:41
Nigeria says US help against Islamist insurgents must respect its sovereignty
0
World News
10:37
Pope Leo decries Sudan violence, urges dialogue and relief effort
World News
10:37
Pope Leo decries Sudan violence, urges dialogue and relief effort
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-01
Israeli army claims it killed Hezbollah member in Nabatieh — spokesperson
Lebanon News
2025-09-01
Israeli army claims it killed Hezbollah member in Nabatieh — spokesperson
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-01
Lebanese army arrests wanted man in Baalbek on charges of drug trafficking and car theft
Lebanon News
2025-11-01
Lebanese army arrests wanted man in Baalbek on charges of drug trafficking and car theft
0
World News
10:58
Trump says Xi understands 'consequences' if China invades Taiwan
World News
10:58
Trump says Xi understands 'consequences' if China invades Taiwan
0
World News
2025-10-24
German FM's China visit postponed
World News
2025-10-24
German FM's China visit postponed
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Lebanon launches nationwide campaign to remove illegal ‘newelne’ roadside stalls
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Lebanon launches nationwide campaign to remove illegal ‘newelne’ roadside stalls
2
Lebanon News
06:52
Netanyahu says Hezbollah is being hit continuously, urges Lebanon to disarm the group
Lebanon News
06:52
Netanyahu says Hezbollah is being hit continuously, urges Lebanon to disarm the group
3
Lebanon News
05:09
Israel warns of intensifying attacks against Hezbollah in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:09
Israel warns of intensifying attacks against Hezbollah in South Lebanon
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Money transfers, forged signatures uncovered in Lebanese University exam tampering scandal: The details
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Money transfers, forged signatures uncovered in Lebanese University exam tampering scandal: The details
5
Variety and Tech
13:51
Sisi opens Grand Egyptian Museum, calls it 'new chapter in history'
Variety and Tech
13:51
Sisi opens Grand Egyptian Museum, calls it 'new chapter in history'
6
Lebanon News
05:24
Egypt–Lebanon meeting: Cairo reaffirms support for Beirut against Israeli violations
Lebanon News
05:24
Egypt–Lebanon meeting: Cairo reaffirms support for Beirut against Israeli violations
7
Lebanon News
06:38
Egyptian and Lebanese PMs discuss strengthening bilateral ties and investment cooperation ahead of Beirut visit
Lebanon News
06:38
Egyptian and Lebanese PMs discuss strengthening bilateral ties and investment cooperation ahead of Beirut visit
8
Lebanon News
09:22
Al-Hajjar, Al-Shaibani discuss strengthening Lebanon-Syria security and political cooperation in Manama
Lebanon News
09:22
Al-Hajjar, Al-Shaibani discuss strengthening Lebanon-Syria security and political cooperation in Manama
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More