Hamas says Trump threats encourage Netanyahu to evade Gaza ceasefire deal

Hamas said on Thursday that U.S. President Trump's repeated threats against Palestinians constituted support for Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to back out of the Gaza ceasefire and intensify the siege of Gazans.



Trump demanded on Wednesday that Hamas "release all of the hostages now, not later," including the remains of dead hostages, "or it is OVER for you."



In a text message to Reuters, Hamas spokesperson Abdel-Latif Al-Qanoua said: "The best track to release the remaining Israeli prisoners is by the occupation going into the second phase and compelling it to adhere to the agreement signed under the sponsorship of mediators."







Reuters