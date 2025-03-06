News
Hamas says Trump threats encourage Netanyahu to evade Gaza ceasefire deal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06-03-2025 | 03:55
Hamas says Trump threats encourage Netanyahu to evade Gaza ceasefire deal
Hamas said on Thursday that U.S. President Trump's repeated threats against Palestinians constituted support for Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to back out of the Gaza ceasefire and intensify the siege of Gazans.
Trump demanded on Wednesday that Hamas "release all of the hostages now, not later," including the remains of dead hostages, "or it is OVER for you."
In a text message to Reuters, Hamas spokesperson Abdel-Latif Al-Qanoua said: "The best track to release the remaining Israeli prisoners is by the occupation going into the second phase and compelling it to adhere to the agreement signed under the sponsorship of mediators."
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Hamas
Trump
Netanyahu
Israel
Gaza
Ceasefire
Deal
Related Articles
Recommended For You
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Arab nations unite for bold action on Palestinian cause at Cairo summit: What’s next?
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Arab nations unite for bold action on Palestinian cause at Cairo summit: What’s next?
0
World News
2025-03-05
US holds secret talks with Hamas on Gaza hostages: Axios
World News
2025-03-05
US holds secret talks with Hamas on Gaza hostages: Axios
0
World News
2025-03-05
France, UK, Germany demand 'unhindered' access for Gaza aid
World News
2025-03-05
France, UK, Germany demand 'unhindered' access for Gaza aid
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-05
South Africa accuses Israel of using 'starvation' in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-05
South Africa accuses Israel of using 'starvation' in Gaza
0
World News
09:36
Bosnia's Serb leader says he rejects summons from state prosecutor
World News
09:36
Bosnia's Serb leader says he rejects summons from state prosecutor
0
Variety and Tech
2025-01-10
'Real-world harm' if Meta ends fact-checks worldwide: International Fact-Checking Network
Variety and Tech
2025-01-10
'Real-world harm' if Meta ends fact-checks worldwide: International Fact-Checking Network
0
World News
2025-03-05
'We don't want to be Americans or Danes,' Greenland PM says
World News
2025-03-05
'We don't want to be Americans or Danes,' Greenland PM says
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-05
Sources to LBCI: No truth to reports of Hannibal Gaddafi's release, Libyan announcement withdrawn
Lebanon News
2025-03-05
Sources to LBCI: No truth to reports of Hannibal Gaddafi's release, Libyan announcement withdrawn
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
Buffer zones and outposts: Israel’s evolving strategy on the Lebanese front
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
Buffer zones and outposts: Israel’s evolving strategy on the Lebanese front
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Shepherds and farmers fear daily incursions as war's toll on south Lebanon areas grows
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Shepherds and farmers fear daily incursions as war's toll on south Lebanon areas grows
3
Lebanon News
08:07
President Aoun says Saudi Arabia ready to assist Lebanon once reforms are implemented
Lebanon News
08:07
President Aoun says Saudi Arabia ready to assist Lebanon once reforms are implemented
4
Lebanon Economy
08:36
Finance Minister Yassine Jaber: Lebanese government committed to key financial and customs reforms
Lebanon Economy
08:36
Finance Minister Yassine Jaber: Lebanese government committed to key financial and customs reforms
5
Lebanon News
07:22
PM Nawaf Salam after Cabinet session at Baabda Palace: Cabinet approved issuing the 2025 budget
Lebanon News
07:22
PM Nawaf Salam after Cabinet session at Baabda Palace: Cabinet approved issuing the 2025 budget
6
Lebanon News
04:48
MP Abdul Rahman Bizri to LBCI: Municipal elections in South Lebanon are a national necessity
Lebanon News
04:48
MP Abdul Rahman Bizri to LBCI: Municipal elections in South Lebanon are a national necessity
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Arab nations unite for bold action on Palestinian cause at Cairo summit: What’s next?
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Arab nations unite for bold action on Palestinian cause at Cairo summit: What’s next?
8
Lebanon News
07:54
Information Minister Paul Morcos says Cabinet approved the appointment of 63 specialized officers within ISF
Lebanon News
07:54
Information Minister Paul Morcos says Cabinet approved the appointment of 63 specialized officers within ISF
