Hamas says Trump threats encourage Netanyahu to evade Gaza ceasefire deal

Israel-Gaza War Updates
06-03-2025 | 03:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Hamas says Trump threats encourage Netanyahu to evade Gaza ceasefire deal
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Hamas says Trump threats encourage Netanyahu to evade Gaza ceasefire deal

Hamas said on Thursday that U.S. President Trump's repeated threats against Palestinians constituted support for Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to back out of the Gaza ceasefire and intensify the siege of Gazans.

Trump demanded on Wednesday that Hamas "release all of the hostages now, not later," including the remains of dead hostages, "or it is OVER for you."

In a text message to Reuters, Hamas spokesperson Abdel-Latif Al-Qanoua said: "The best track to release the remaining Israeli prisoners is by the occupation going into the second phase and compelling it to adhere to the agreement signed under the sponsorship of mediators."



Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hamas

Trump

Netanyahu

Israel

Gaza

Ceasefire

Deal

Arab nations unite for bold action on Palestinian cause at Cairo summit: What’s next?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-04

Hamas says talks on second phase of Gaza ceasefire deal have started

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-26

Israel says Hamas committed two violations of Gaza ceasefire deal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-19

Hamas armed wing says abiding by Gaza ceasefire deal, success hinges on Israeli commitment

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-15

Hamas says Gaza ceasefire deal is a result of Palestinian 'steadfastness'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Arab nations unite for bold action on Palestinian cause at Cairo summit: What’s next?

LBCI
World News
2025-03-05

US holds secret talks with Hamas on Gaza hostages: Axios

LBCI
World News
2025-03-05

France, UK, Germany demand 'unhindered' access for Gaza aid

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-05

South Africa accuses Israel of using 'starvation' in Gaza

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:36

Bosnia's Serb leader says he rejects summons from state prosecutor

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2025-01-10

'Real-world harm' if Meta ends fact-checks worldwide: International Fact-Checking Network

LBCI
World News
2025-03-05

'We don't want to be Americans or Danes,' Greenland PM says

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-05

Sources to LBCI: No truth to reports of Hannibal Gaddafi's release, Libyan announcement withdrawn

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:59

Buffer zones and outposts: Israel’s evolving strategy on the Lebanese front

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Shepherds and farmers fear daily incursions as war's toll on south Lebanon areas grows

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:07

President Aoun says Saudi Arabia ready to assist Lebanon once reforms are implemented

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:36

Finance Minister Yassine Jaber: Lebanese government committed to key financial and customs reforms

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:22

PM Nawaf Salam after Cabinet session at Baabda Palace: Cabinet approved issuing the 2025 budget

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:48

MP Abdul Rahman Bizri to LBCI: Municipal elections in South Lebanon are a national necessity

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Arab nations unite for bold action on Palestinian cause at Cairo summit: What’s next?

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:54

Information Minister Paul Morcos says Cabinet approved the appointment of 63 specialized officers within ISF

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More