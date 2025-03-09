News
Israeli finance minister says Trump's plan to displace Gazans 'taking shape'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09-03-2025 | 08:57
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli finance minister says Trump's plan to displace Gazans 'taking shape'
Israel's far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said on Sunday that U.S. President Donald Trump's widely condemned plan to relocate millions of Gazans to other countries was "taking shape," but acknowledged it would be a massive logistical undertaking.
"This plan is taking shape, with ongoing actions in coordination with the administration... It involves identifying key countries, understanding their interests -- both with the U.S. and with us -- and fostering cooperation," Smotrich said at an event in parliament, adding that preparations were underway to establish a large-scale body to oversee the displacement.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israeli
Finance
Minister
US
Trump
Plan
Gazans
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-17
Israeli PM says 'committed' to Trump's Gaza displacement plan
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-17
Israeli PM says 'committed' to Trump's Gaza displacement plan
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-12
Hamas calls for 'solidarity marches' worldwide against plans to displace Gazans
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-12
Hamas calls for 'solidarity marches' worldwide against plans to displace Gazans
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-03-07
Lebanon's Finance Minister says 2026 budget to support financial regularity, social spending
Lebanon Economy
2025-03-07
Lebanon's Finance Minister says 2026 budget to support financial regularity, social spending
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-20
Israeli Finance Minister says 'eliminating Hamas takes priority over hostage retrieval'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-20
Israeli Finance Minister says 'eliminating Hamas takes priority over hostage retrieval'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:07
Israeli minister says cutting off electricity supply to Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:07
Israeli minister says cutting off electricity supply to Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:25
Israeli military conducts airstrike on 'militants' planting explosives in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:25
Israeli military conducts airstrike on 'militants' planting explosives in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:16
Hamas says held several meetings with US over Gaza ceasefire deal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:16
Hamas says held several meetings with US over Gaza ceasefire deal
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-08
Hamas sees 'positive indicators' for second phase of Gaza ceasefire negotiations
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-08
Hamas sees 'positive indicators' for second phase of Gaza ceasefire negotiations
0
Lebanon News
06:16
Overnight tension in Tripoli after stabbing incident
Lebanon News
06:16
Overnight tension in Tripoli after stabbing incident
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-07
Shrine site added to five occupied Israeli areas: Backstory of 'religious site' in South Lebanon's Houla
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-07
Shrine site added to five occupied Israeli areas: Backstory of 'religious site' in South Lebanon's Houla
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-07
Israeli settlers enter Lebanese territory under pretext of 'religious visit' to South Lebanon's Houla
Lebanon News
2025-03-07
Israeli settlers enter Lebanese territory under pretext of 'religious visit' to South Lebanon's Houla
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-08
Donald Trump selects Michel Issa to be US ambassador to Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-03-08
Donald Trump selects Michel Issa to be US ambassador to Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
1
Lebanon News
15:27
Lebanese army dismantles Israeli espionage device in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
15:27
Lebanese army dismantles Israeli espionage device in southern Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
04:29
Lebanese authorities foil smuggling attempt of $4 million from Syria: Asharq Al-Awsat
Lebanon News
04:29
Lebanese authorities foil smuggling attempt of $4 million from Syria: Asharq Al-Awsat
3
Lebanon News
15:58
Armed clash erupts in Akkar area over coffee stand dispute
Lebanon News
15:58
Armed clash erupts in Akkar area over coffee stand dispute
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:47
Ceasefire in question: Israel hits south Lebanon in heaviest attack since November truce
News Bulletin Reports
13:47
Ceasefire in question: Israel hits south Lebanon in heaviest attack since November truce
5
News Bulletin Reports
14:00
Syria on edge: Over 340 dead as tensions escalate — the details
News Bulletin Reports
14:00
Syria on edge: Over 340 dead as tensions escalate — the details
6
Lebanon News
06:16
Overnight tension in Tripoli after stabbing incident
Lebanon News
06:16
Overnight tension in Tripoli after stabbing incident
7
Lebanon News
10:08
Israeli army gunfire injures Lebanese civilian and soldier in South Lebanon's Kfarkila
Lebanon News
10:08
Israeli army gunfire injures Lebanese civilian and soldier in South Lebanon's Kfarkila
8
Middle East News
10:13
Syrian state media reports discovery of mass grave in Al Qardahah (Video)
Middle East News
10:13
Syrian state media reports discovery of mass grave in Al Qardahah (Video)
