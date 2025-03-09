Israel's far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said on Sunday that U.S. President Donald Trump's widely condemned plan to relocate millions of Gazans to other countries was "taking shape," but acknowledged it would be a massive logistical undertaking.



"This plan is taking shape, with ongoing actions in coordination with the administration... It involves identifying key countries, understanding their interests -- both with the U.S. and with us -- and fostering cooperation," Smotrich said at an event in parliament, adding that preparations were underway to establish a large-scale body to oversee the displacement.







AFP