Arab states to keep talking with Trump envoy on Egypt's Gaza plan

Israel-Gaza War Updates
12-03-2025
High views
Arab states to keep talking with Trump envoy on Egypt's Gaza plan

Arab foreign ministers said on Wednesday they would continue consultations with U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy over Egypt's plan for rebuilding the Gaza Strip, an alternative to Trump's proposed takeover of the Palestinian territory.

Consultations and coordination on the plan would continue with the U.S. special envoy, Steve Witkoff, as a "basis for the reconstruction efforts" in Gaza, according to a joint statement following a meeting of the foreign ministers in Doha.

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Donald Trump

Egypt

Steve Witkoff

