Arab foreign ministers said on Wednesday they would continue consultations with U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy over Egypt's plan for rebuilding the Gaza Strip, an alternative to Trump's proposed takeover of the Palestinian territory.



Consultations and coordination on the plan would continue with the U.S. special envoy, Steve Witkoff, as a "basis for the reconstruction efforts" in Gaza, according to a joint statement following a meeting of the foreign ministers in Doha.



