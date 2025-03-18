Egypt condemns Israel resumption of Gaza strikes

18-03-2025 | 05:55
Egypt condemns Israel resumption of Gaza strikes
Egypt condemns Israel resumption of Gaza strikes

The Egyptian foreign ministry condemned Israel's deadly overnight airstrikes on the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, calling them a "flagrant violation" of the ceasefire that took effect on January 19.

The strikes constitute a "dangerous escalation which threatens to have bring serious consequences for the stability of the region," said the statement from Egypt, which brokered the Gaza ceasefire alongside Qatar and the United States.



AFP
 
