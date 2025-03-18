Israel's West Bank settlement policy 'a war crime': UN rights chief

Israel-Gaza War Updates
18-03-2025 | 05:59
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel&#39;s West Bank settlement policy &#39;a war crime&#39;: UN rights chief
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israel's West Bank settlement policy 'a war crime': UN rights chief

Israel must evacuate all settlers from the West Bank and make reparations for decades of illegal settlement, the U.N. rights chief said Tuesday, describing the policy as "a war crime."

"The transfer by Israel of parts of its own civilian population into the territory it occupies amounts to a war crime," Volker Turk said in a statement, demanding that the country "immediately and completely cease all settlement activities and evacuate all settlers."



AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

West Bank

Settlement

Policy

War

Crime

UN

Rights

Chief

Volker Turk

LBCI Next
LBCI correspondent in Haifa: Israeli Home Front commander calls for readiness across all fronts
Egypt condemns Israel resumption of Gaza strikes
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-24

UN denounces Israel's use of 'war fighting' methods in West Bank

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-24

UN chief 'gravely concerned' at Israeli settler violence in West Bank

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-02-02

Israel's military says destroyed 'several buildings' in West Bank's Jenin

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:30

UN rights chief 'horrified' by deadly Israel airstrikes in Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:20

France condemns Israeli strikes on Gaza, urges 'immediate' end to hostilities

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:16

Israeli army targets Islamic Jihad spokesperson Abu Hamza in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:08

UK calls for restoration of Israel-Hamas ceasefire 'in full'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:09

Iran condemns Israel strikes on Gaza as 'continuation of genocide'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Mikati meets Egyptian FM, expresses confidence in swift government formation amidst regional challenges

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-14

Bank loans are back in Lebanon: Who qualifies?

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:09

Iran condemns Israel strikes on Gaza as 'continuation of genocide'

LBCI
Middle East News
12:12

Israeli Knesset rejects no-confidence motion against Netanyahu's government

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:04

Fatal clashes on Lebanon-Syria border: Lebanese army responds to rising violence – what are the details?

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:35

Six killed, 36 injured in latest clashes on Lebanon-Syria border

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:27

Heavy clashes erupt between Lebanese Army and Syrian groups near Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:40

President Aoun says: The situation on eastern and northeastern borders cannot continue

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:19

Clashes on Lebanon-Syria border leave several wounded, Lebanese army retaliates

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:00

With Israeli attacks increasing, can Lebanon’s efforts on Resolution 1701 hold the ceasefire?

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:49

Lebanese Cabinet to meet at Baabda Palace Thursday, new Central Bank governor on the agenda: Minister

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:07

Lebanese and Syrian foreign ministers meet in Brussels to discuss border tensions

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More