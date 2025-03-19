Israel's Gaza strikes 'shatter hopes' of peace: Berlin

Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Wednesday that Israel's raids on Gaza "are shattering the tangible hopes of so many Israelis and Palestinians of an end to suffering on all sides."



Speaking before starting a trip to Lebanon, she called on "all sides" in the conflict to "show restraint, respect humanitarian law and return to talks" after hundreds were killed by Israeli strikes on Gaza.



AFP