Qatar ruler meets with Hamas over Gaza ceasefire talks: Emir's office

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-13 | 12:30
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Qatar ruler meets with Hamas over Gaza ceasefire talks: Emir's office

Qatar's ruler met with a delegation from the Palestinian group Hamas on Monday to discuss a deal for a ceasefire in Gaza, his office said in a statement.

"Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received today at his office in Lusail Palace the delegation of... Hamas for the ceasefire negotiations in the Gaza Strip," the statement said, adding that the delegation was led by Hamas's lead negotiator Khalil al-Hayya.



AFP
 
