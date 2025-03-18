Hezbollah condemns resumption of Israeli 'genocidal war' in Gaza

Hezbollah strongly condemned the resumption of Israel's "genocidal war" against the Palestinian people in Gaza, denouncing the targeting of children, women, and unarmed civilians in their sleep.



The group criticized the continued blockade and starvation imposed on Gaza, calling it a flagrant violation of international laws and humanitarian conventions.



In a statement, Hezbollah accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government of reneging on the ceasefire and reigniting the war with full backing from the U.S. amid what it called "shameful international silence."



The statement further accused the U.S. of deliberately destabilizing the region by supporting Israeli military actions in Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen.



Hezbollah reaffirmed its unwavering support for Palestinian resistance and the people of Gaza, urging Arab and Muslim nations, as well as global activists, to expose what it called "the U.S.-Israeli partnership in this war of extermination."



Hezbollah also called on the international community, the United Nations, and human rights organizations to act swiftly in stopping what it described as an ongoing crime against humanity and to "raise their voices to rein in Israeli-American aggression."



"Palestine will remain the central cause of the nation, Gaza will stand as a symbol of dignity and resilience, and the Palestinian people will continue to be an inspiration in the struggle for justice and sacred rights," the statement read.