The Israeli military on Friday urged residents of three areas in south Gaza to evacuate their homes immediately ahead of a strike.



"To all those present in the area marked as al-Salatin, al-Karama, and al-Awda, this is an early warning before a strike. Terrorist organizations are returning to and firing rockets from populated areas... For your safety, head south toward the known shelters immediately," Israeli military spokesman Avichay Adraee said in a post on X.





AFP