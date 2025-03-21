Israel's army urges civilians to evacuate parts of south Gaza ahead of strikes

Israel-Gaza War Updates
21-03-2025 | 12:16
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel&#39;s army urges civilians to evacuate parts of south Gaza ahead of strikes
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israel's army urges civilians to evacuate parts of south Gaza ahead of strikes

The Israeli military on Friday urged residents of three areas in south Gaza to evacuate their homes immediately ahead of a strike.

"To all those present in the area marked as al-Salatin, al-Karama, and al-Awda, this is an early warning before a strike. Terrorist organizations are returning to and firing rockets from populated areas... For your safety, head south toward the known shelters immediately," Israeli military spokesman Avichay Adraee said in a post on X.


AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Army

Civilians

Evacuate

Gaza

Strikes

LBCI Next
Katz says Israel using all means of pressure to 'force Hamas to release hostages'
Israeli army says expanded ground operation in Gaza to Rafah
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-19

Israel army urges Gaza civilians to evacuate 'combat zones'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-16

Israel accuses Hamas of 'reneging' on parts of Gaza deal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-19

Israel's Gaza strikes 'shatter hopes' of peace: Berlin

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-12

Israel's army spokesperson urges Lebanese residents to avoid moving south as military deployment continues

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:00

Protests surge in Israel: Netanyahu's priorities shift to government plans and Gaza war

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:58

Israel says it killed head of Hamas military intelligence in southern Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:24

Gaza civil defense says 11 killed in Israel strikes on Friday

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:45

Israeli army says intercepted two projectiles fired from Gaza

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-08

Who is Michel Issa, selected as US ambassador to Lebanon, succeeding Lisa A. Johnson?

LBCI
World News
2025-02-20

Kremlin says any UK plan to send troops to Ukraine would be unacceptable for Russia

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:24

Gaza civil defense says 11 killed in Israel strikes on Friday

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
12:53

Lebanon's Finance Minister concludes final talks with World Bank on Public Financial Management project

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:15

MP Sajih Attieh tells LBCI: Qlayaat Airport to be operational, with foreign and Arab companies interested in investing

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:53

Israel says struck alleged military sites in east, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:41

Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam engages with World Bank on reconstruction and financial reforms

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:21

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun chairs security meeting on stability measures

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:26

Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:08

Lebanese Finance Minister Yassine Jaber stresses national criteria for BDL governor appointment

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
12:53

Lebanon's Finance Minister concludes final talks with World Bank on Public Financial Management project

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:00

Lebanese Defense Minister: Army ready to defend borders under any circumstances

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More