Israel army urges Gaza civilians to evacuate 'combat zones'

19-03-2025 | 04:18
Israel army urges Gaza civilians to evacuate &#39;combat zones&#39;
Israel army urges Gaza civilians to evacuate 'combat zones'

The Israeli army on Wednesday urged Gazans to evacuate what it called "combat areas" in the north and south of the Palestinian territory, after it resumed air strikes following a ceasefire breakdown.

In a post on X, military spokesman Avichay Adraee warned people in Beit Hanun, Khirbet Khuza'a and Abasan al-Jadida that "these areas are dangerous combat zones" and they should move to shelters in western Gaza City and Khan Yunis for their own safety.

AFP
