Journalist working with Al Jazeera killed in Israeli Gaza strike, network says

Al Jazeera said on Monday that a journalist working with one of its channels was killed in an Israeli strike on his vehicle in northern Gaza.



"Hussam Shabat, a journalist collaborating with Al Jazeera Mubasher, was martyred in an Israeli strike targeting his car in the northern Gaza Strip," an Al Jazeera alert said, referring to the network's live Arabic channel.



The territory's civil defense confirmed his death.



AFP