Hamas calls on 'anyone who can bear arms' worldwide to fight Trump's Gaza plan

31-03-2025 | 05:32
Hamas calls on 'anyone who can bear arms' worldwide to fight Trump's Gaza plan
0min
Hamas calls on 'anyone who can bear arms' worldwide to fight Trump's Gaza plan

A senior Hamas leader on Monday called on supporters worldwide to pick up weapons and fight U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to relocate more than two million Gazans to neighboring countries such as Egypt and Jordan.

"In the face of this sinister plan -- one that combines massacres with starvation -- anyone who can bear arms, anywhere in the world, must take action," Sami Abu Zuhri said in a statement. "Do not withhold an explosive, a bullet, a knife, or a stone. Let everyone break their silence."

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hamas

Donald Trump

US

Gaza

