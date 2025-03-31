News
Health ministry in Gaza says 1,001 killed since Israel resumed strikes
Israel-Gaza War Updates
31-03-2025 | 08:20
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Health ministry in Gaza says 1,001 killed since Israel resumed strikes
The health ministry in Gaza said on Monday that 1,001 people have been killed in the Palestinian territory since Israel resumed large-scale strikes on March 18.
According to the ministry's statement, the figure includes 80 people killed in the past 48 hours, taking the overall death toll in Gaza since the war began on October 7, 2023 to 50,357 people.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Palestine
Gaza
Health Ministry
Israel
Strikes
Next
Israel proposes extended Gaza truce in bid to secure release of remaining hostages
Hamas calls on 'anyone who can bear arms' worldwide to fight Trump's Gaza plan
Previous
