Gaza rescuers say Israeli gunfire kills 20 aid seekers in south

Gaza's civil defense agency said that Israeli gunfire killed 20 people waiting for aid in the south of the Palestinian territory on Monday.



Civil defense spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP that "20 martyrs and more than 200 wounded by occupation gunfire... were transferred to the Red Cross field hospital in the Al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis, then to Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis".



He added that the people had been waiting to reach an aid center in Rafah "when the occupation forces opened fire" near the Al-Alam roundabout. When asked by AFP, the Israeli military stated that it was verifying the reports.



AFP