Netanyahu tells Macron: Palestinian state 'huge reward for terrorism'

Israel-Gaza War Updates
15-04-2025 | 08:17
High views
Netanyahu tells Macron: Palestinian state 'huge reward for terrorism'
Netanyahu tells Macron: Palestinian state 'huge reward for terrorism'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday that the establishment of a Palestinian state would be a "huge reward for terrorism."

A statement released by Netanyahu's office said the two leaders spoke by phone and the Israeli prime minister expressed to the French leader his "strong opposition to the establishment of a Palestinian state, stating that it would be a huge reward for terrorism."


