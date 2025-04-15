News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Loobat Kadari
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Netanyahu tells Macron: Palestinian state 'huge reward for terrorism'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15-04-2025 | 08:17
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Netanyahu tells Macron: Palestinian state 'huge reward for terrorism'
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday that the establishment of a Palestinian state would be a "huge reward for terrorism."
A statement released by Netanyahu's office said the two leaders spoke by phone and the Israeli prime minister expressed to the French leader his "strong opposition to the establishment of a Palestinian state, stating that it would be a huge reward for terrorism."
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Netanyahu
Macron
Israel
France
Palestinian
State
Terrorism
Next
Israel's Netanyahu visited northern Gaza Tuesday: PM office
Hamas official says group likely to respond to Israel truce proposal within 48 hours
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-21
UK PM tells Netanyahu peace process 'should lead' to Palestinian state
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-21
UK PM tells Netanyahu peace process 'should lead' to Palestinian state
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-14
Macron, Palestinian President agreed on 'urgent' need for Gaza truce: Palestinian agency
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-14
Macron, Palestinian President agreed on 'urgent' need for Gaza truce: Palestinian agency
0
Middle East News
2025-04-13
Israel PM says Macron 'gravely mistaken' in promoting Palestinian state
Middle East News
2025-04-13
Israel PM says Macron 'gravely mistaken' in promoting Palestinian state
0
World News
2025-04-09
France could recognize Palestinian state 'in June': Macron
World News
2025-04-09
France could recognize Palestinian state 'in June': Macron
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:25
Israel's Netanyahu visited northern Gaza Tuesday: PM office
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:25
Israel's Netanyahu visited northern Gaza Tuesday: PM office
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:57
Hamas official says group likely to respond to Israel truce proposal within 48 hours
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:57
Hamas official says group likely to respond to Israel truce proposal within 48 hours
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:52
UN chief 'deeply alarmed' by Israeli strike on Al-Ahli hospital in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:52
UN chief 'deeply alarmed' by Israeli strike on Al-Ahli hospital in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:33
UN says Gaza humanitarian crisis 'likely the worst' since war started
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:33
UN says Gaza humanitarian crisis 'likely the worst' since war started
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-10
Finance Minister Yassine Jaber in Kuwait to boost economic and financial cooperation with Arab countries
Lebanon News
2025-04-10
Finance Minister Yassine Jaber in Kuwait to boost economic and financial cooperation with Arab countries
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
0
Lebanon News
08:13
President Aoun to "The New Arab": Decision made to place all weapons under state authority
Lebanon News
08:13
President Aoun to "The New Arab": Decision made to place all weapons under state authority
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:17
Netanyahu tells Macron: Palestinian state 'huge reward for terrorism'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:17
Netanyahu tells Macron: Palestinian state 'huge reward for terrorism'
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:12
Lebanese army mourns officer killed in blast near Tyre
Lebanon News
14:12
Lebanese army mourns officer killed in blast near Tyre
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
Lebanon eyes financial trust boost at IMF, World Bank spring meetings
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
Lebanon eyes financial trust boost at IMF, World Bank spring meetings
3
Lebanon News
04:01
French military aircraft delivers explosives equipment to Lebanese Army
Lebanon News
04:01
French military aircraft delivers explosives equipment to Lebanese Army
4
Lebanon News
08:53
Israeli army spokesperson: Drone strike kills Hezbollah operative in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:53
Israeli army spokesperson: Drone strike kills Hezbollah operative in South Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
03:50
Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun to State Security officers: No leniency toward corruption
Lebanon News
03:50
Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun to State Security officers: No leniency toward corruption
6
Lebanon News
06:34
Israeli drone strike on Aitaroun kills one, injures three including child
Lebanon News
06:34
Israeli drone strike on Aitaroun kills one, injures three including child
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Parity or power play? Beirut’s municipal race heats up amid shifting alliances
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Parity or power play? Beirut’s municipal race heats up amid shifting alliances
8
Lebanon News
05:50
Israeli drone targets vehicle in South Lebanon's Aitaroun, casualties reported
Lebanon News
05:50
Israeli drone targets vehicle in South Lebanon's Aitaroun, casualties reported
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More