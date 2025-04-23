Hamas armed wing releases video showing Israeli hostage alive

23-04-2025 | 10:21
Hamas armed wing releases video showing Israeli hostage alive
Hamas armed wing releases video showing Israeli hostage alive

Hamas' armed wing released a video on Wednesday showing an Israeli hostage alive in Gaza, speaking in Hebrew and walking through a tunnel.

The nearly three-minute clip released by the Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades shows the captive speaking to the camera. 

AFP was unable to immediately identify him or verify when the footage was recorded.

AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hamas

Israel

Hostage

Gaza

Al-Qassam Brigades

