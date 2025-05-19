News
Israel must prevent Gaza famine for 'diplomatic reasons', PM says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
19-05-2025 | 04:48
High views
Israel must prevent Gaza famine for 'diplomatic reasons', PM says
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday said Israel needed to prevent a famine in Gaza for "diplomatic reasons", after his government announced it would allow limited food aid into the territory.
"We must not let the population (of Gaza) sink into famine, both for practical and diplomatic reasons," Netanyahu said in a video posted to his Telegram channel, adding that even friends of Israel would not tolerate "images of mass starvation."
AFP
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Palestine
Benjamin Netanyahu
Famine
Israel army tells Gazans to evacuate parts of south 'immediately'
Netanyahu says Israel will control all of Gaza, stop Hamas looting aid
