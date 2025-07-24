News
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
North
33
o
South
30
o
Brazil to join South Africa's Gaza genocide case against Israel at ICJ
Israel-Gaza War Updates
24-07-2025 | 09:02
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Brazil to join South Africa's Gaza genocide case against Israel at ICJ
Brazil is finalizing its submission to join South Africa's genocide case against Israel's actions in Gaza at the International Court of Justice, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.
South Africa filed a case in 2023 asking the ICJ to declare that Israel was in breach of its obligations under the 1948 Genocide Convention. The case argues that in its war against Hamas militants, Israel's military actions go beyond targeting Hamas alone by attacking civilians, with strikes on schools, hospitals, camps and shelters.
Other countries – including Spain, Turkey and Colombia – have also sought to join the case against Israel.
In its statement, the Brazilian government accused Israel of violations of international law "such as the annexation of territories by force," and it expressed "deep indignation" at violence suffered by the civilian population.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Brazil
South Africa
Gaza
Genocide
Israel
ICJ
Israel says studying Hamas response to latest Gaza truce proposal
Israel president, on Gaza visit, says acting 'according to international law'
