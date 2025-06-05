Recognizing Palestinian state now would send 'wrong signal': Germany

Israel-Gaza War Updates
05-06-2025 | 09:25
High views
Recognizing Palestinian state now would send 'wrong signal': Germany
0min
Recognizing Palestinian state now would send 'wrong signal': Germany

Germany's Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said Thursday that recognizing a Palestinian state at the moment would send "the wrong signal."

Speaking at a Berlin press conference with his Israeli counterpart Gideon Saar, he said that "negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians must be concluded" first, before the recognition of a Palestinian state.

Wadephul said Thursday that he was "concerned about the extremely tense situation in the West Bank" and that the German government "rejects" the creation of new Israel settlements there as illegal under international law.

Wadephul said he had renewed his "urgent request to allow humanitarian aid to Gaza" without restrictions as required by international law.

He also stressed that Israel has a right to defend itself against Hamas and other enemies, and that "therefore Germany will of course continue to support Israel with arms deliveries, that was never in doubt."


Israel Gaza War Updates 

World News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Germany

Israel

Palestine

State

West Bank

Illegal Settlements

