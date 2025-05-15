News
HRW: Israel's Gaza blockade has become 'tool of extermination'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15-05-2025
HRW: Israel's Gaza blockade has become 'tool of extermination'
Human Rights Watch said Thursday that Israel's full blockade of the Gaza Strip, in place since March 2, has become "a tool of extermination."
"Israel's blockade has transcended military tactics to become a tool of extermination," HRW interim executive director Federico Borello said in a statement in which he also criticized "plans to squeeze Gaza's 2 million people into an even tinier area while making the rest of the land uninhabitable."
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
HRW
Israel
Gaza
Blockade
Extermination
