Israel admits to supporting anti-Hamas armed group in Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
07-06-2025 | 00:36
High views
0min
Israel admits to supporting anti-Hamas armed group in Gaza

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu admitted that Israel is supporting an armed group in Gaza that opposes the militant group Hamas, following comments by a former minister that Israel had transferred weapons to it.

Israeli and Palestinian media have reported that the group Israel has been working with is part of a local Bedouin tribe led by Yasser Abu Shabab.

The European Council on Foreign Relations (EFCR) think tank describes Abu Shabab as the leader of a “criminal gang operating in the Rafah area that is widely accused of looting aid trucks.”

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Gaza

Support

Hamas

