DR Congo, Rwanda-backed M23 armed group sign ceasefire in Qatar
World News
19-07-2025 | 05:25
DR Congo, Rwanda-backed M23 armed group sign ceasefire in Qatar
The Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda-backed armed group M23 signed a ceasefire deal on Saturday to end fighting that has devastated the country's mineral-rich but conflict-torn east.
"The Parties commit to uphold their commitment to a permanent ceasefire," including refraining from "hate propaganda" and "any attempt to seize by force new positions", said the truce signed in the Qatari capital, Doha, which follows a separate Congolese-Rwandan peace deal signed in Washington last month.
AFP
World News
Congo
Rwanda
Qatar
Politics
Related Articles
Recommended For You
0
World News
07:40
Car rams Los Angeles crowd, injuring at least 20: Fire department
World News
07:40
Car rams Los Angeles crowd, injuring at least 20: Fire department
0
World News
01:24
Federal judge blocks enforcement of Trump's order on ICC
World News
01:24
Federal judge blocks enforcement of Trump's order on ICC
0
World News
00:13
Trump sues Wall Street Journal over Epstein report, seeks $10 billion
World News
00:13
Trump sues Wall Street Journal over Epstein report, seeks $10 billion
0
World News
10:50
UK joins new EU sanctions targeting Russia oil exports
World News
10:50
UK joins new EU sanctions targeting Russia oil exports
Our visitors readings
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon's banking future: BDL enlists US firm to tackle unregulated economy, Hezbollah-linked cash flows
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon's banking future: BDL enlists US firm to tackle unregulated economy, Hezbollah-linked cash flows
0
Middle East News
04:40
President al-Sharaa says Syria is not a battleground for secessionist agendas, praises US support for national unity
Middle East News
04:40
President al-Sharaa says Syria is not a battleground for secessionist agendas, praises US support for national unity
0
Middle East News
07:19
South Syria violence death toll rises to 940: Monitor
Middle East News
07:19
South Syria violence death toll rises to 940: Monitor
0
World News
07:40
Car rams Los Angeles crowd, injuring at least 20: Fire department
World News
07:40
Car rams Los Angeles crowd, injuring at least 20: Fire department
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:33
Naim Qassem: Disarming Hezbollah is an Israeli demand, be patient with the exclusivity of weapons
Lebanon News
14:33
Naim Qassem: Disarming Hezbollah is an Israeli demand, be patient with the exclusivity of weapons
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon's banking future: BDL enlists US firm to tackle unregulated economy, Hezbollah-linked cash flows
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon's banking future: BDL enlists US firm to tackle unregulated economy, Hezbollah-linked cash flows
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
From cargo to connectivity: Tripoli Port poised for regional role with strategic development projects
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
From cargo to connectivity: Tripoli Port poised for regional role with strategic development projects
4
Lebanon News
01:56
PM Salam dismisses claims of Hezbollah handing weapons to Israel
Lebanon News
01:56
PM Salam dismisses claims of Hezbollah handing weapons to Israel
5
Lebanon News
05:43
Cyprus Energy Ministry to LBCI: No official statement yet on power line project to Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:43
Cyprus Energy Ministry to LBCI: No official statement yet on power line project to Lebanon
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Israeli involvement in Syria: Israel expands military presence in southern Syria under guise of Druze aid
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Israeli involvement in Syria: Israel expands military presence in southern Syria under guise of Druze aid
7
Middle East News
04:40
President al-Sharaa says Syria is not a battleground for secessionist agendas, praises US support for national unity
Middle East News
04:40
President al-Sharaa says Syria is not a battleground for secessionist agendas, praises US support for national unity
8
Middle East News
03:39
Syrian Presidency announces immediate and comprehensive ceasefire
Middle East News
03:39
Syrian Presidency announces immediate and comprehensive ceasefire
