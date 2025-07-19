DR Congo, Rwanda-backed M23 armed group sign ceasefire in Qatar

The Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda-backed armed group M23 signed a ceasefire deal on Saturday to end fighting that has devastated the country's mineral-rich but conflict-torn east.



"The Parties commit to uphold their commitment to a permanent ceasefire," including refraining from "hate propaganda" and "any attempt to seize by force new positions", said the truce signed in the Qatari capital, Doha, which follows a separate Congolese-Rwandan peace deal signed in Washington last month.



AFP