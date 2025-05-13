News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
26
o
South
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
26
o
South
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Armed clashes erupt in Libya's Tripoli after reported killing of armed group leader
World News
13-05-2025 | 04:09
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Armed clashes erupt in Libya's Tripoli after reported killing of armed group leader
Armed clashes erupted on Monday evening and gunfire has echoed in the city center and other parts of the Libyan capital Tripoli following reports that an armed group leader was killed, three residents told Reuters by phone.
The leader, Abdulghani Kikli, known as Ghaniwa, is the commander of Support Force Apparatus SSA, one of Tripoli's powerful armed groups, based in the densely populated Abu Salim neighborhood.
SSA is under the Presidential Council that came to power in 2021 with the Government of National Unity (GNU) of Abdulhamid Dbeibah through a United Nations-backed process.
GNU's interior ministry called on citizens in a short statement to stay at home "for their own safety."
Following the ministry's call, drivers started speeding and honking in many Tripoli streets.
GNU media platform said early on Tuesday that the defense ministry had fully taken control of Abu Salim neighborhood.
Reuters
World News
Armed
Clashes
Libya
Tripoli
Killing
Leader
Next
King Charles to host France's Macron for July state visit to UK
Trump says he could go to Turkey to join Russia, Ukraine
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-16
Israel's army says air strike hits 'armed individuals' in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-16
Israel's army says air strike hits 'armed individuals' in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-15
Hamas armed wing says it lost contact with group holding Israeli-US hostage
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-15
Hamas armed wing says it lost contact with group holding Israeli-US hostage
0
Middle East News
2025-04-29
Syria's Druze leaders slam 'unjustified armed attack' near Damascus
Middle East News
2025-04-29
Syria's Druze leaders slam 'unjustified armed attack' near Damascus
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-22
Islamic Group in Lebanon confirms killing of senior member in an Israeli strike on Baaouerta
Lebanon News
2025-04-22
Islamic Group in Lebanon confirms killing of senior member in an Israeli strike on Baaouerta
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
04:23
King Charles to host France's Macron for July state visit to UK
World News
04:23
King Charles to host France's Macron for July state visit to UK
0
World News
10:59
Trump says he could go to Turkey to join Russia, Ukraine
World News
10:59
Trump says he could go to Turkey to join Russia, Ukraine
0
World News
07:59
Pope Leo tells media to shun divisions, urges release of jailed reporters
World News
07:59
Pope Leo tells media to shun divisions, urges release of jailed reporters
0
World News
2025-05-12
Zelensky invites pope to Ukraine during first phone call
World News
2025-05-12
Zelensky invites pope to Ukraine during first phone call
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-05
Lebanese army raids captagon production facility on Lebanon-Syria border
Lebanon News
2025-05-05
Lebanese army raids captagon production facility on Lebanon-Syria border
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-14
Judge Tarek Bitar questions retired General Security officer in Beirut port blast case
Lebanon News
2025-03-14
Judge Tarek Bitar questions retired General Security officer in Beirut port blast case
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-24
Lebanon announces 2025 municipal election dates
Lebanon News
2025-03-24
Lebanon announces 2025 municipal election dates
0
World News
2025-05-09
Pope Leo XIV: US-born Robert Prevost brings global vision to the papacy
World News
2025-05-09
Pope Leo XIV: US-born Robert Prevost brings global vision to the papacy
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:23
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem says new era under Lebanese President Joseph Aoun filled with 'hope'
Lebanon News
14:23
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem says new era under Lebanese President Joseph Aoun filled with 'hope'
2
Lebanon News
14:05
Zgharta district 2025 municipal election results published
Lebanon News
14:05
Zgharta district 2025 municipal election results published
3
Lebanon News
09:36
Interior Ministry releases 2025 municipal election results of Koura district
Lebanon News
09:36
Interior Ministry releases 2025 municipal election results of Koura district
4
Lebanon News
11:22
Batroun district 2025 municipal election results released
Lebanon News
11:22
Batroun district 2025 municipal election results released
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
US envoy in Israel, Trump's coming visit to Mideast: Tensions mount amid prisoner deal developments
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
US envoy in Israel, Trump's coming visit to Mideast: Tensions mount amid prisoner deal developments
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Lebanon's gunfire culture: LBCI journalist among others wounded amid post-election celebrations
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Lebanon's gunfire culture: LBCI journalist among others wounded amid post-election celebrations
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Beirut's municipal race intensifies: Elections stir debate over power, tradition, and politics
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Beirut's municipal race intensifies: Elections stir debate over power, tradition, and politics
8
Lebanon News
03:28
PM Salam conducts inspection tour at Beirut Airport, pledges improvements
Lebanon News
03:28
PM Salam conducts inspection tour at Beirut Airport, pledges improvements
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More