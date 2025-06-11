News
Gaza rescuers say 31 killed by Israel fire near aid center
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11-06-2025 | 04:30
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Gaza rescuers say 31 killed by Israel fire near aid center
The Gaza Civil Defense agency said 31 people were killed and "about 200" wounded Wednesday when Israeli troops fired on people waiting to enter a food distribution center.
"We transported at least 31 martyrs and about 200 wounded as a result of an Israeli tank and drone fire on thousands of citizens... on their way to receive food from the American aid center," civil defense spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP.
The Israeli army did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza
Israel
Drone
Israel's Netanyahu says significant progress made in talks to release hostages
Previous
