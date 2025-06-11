Gaza rescuers say 31 killed by Israel fire near aid center

The Gaza Civil Defense agency said 31 people were killed and "about 200" wounded Wednesday when Israeli troops fired on people waiting to enter a food distribution center."We transported at least 31 martyrs and about 200 wounded as a result of an Israeli tank and drone fire on thousands of citizens... on their way to receive food from the American aid center," civil defense spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP.The Israeli army did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment.AFP