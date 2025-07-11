800 killed in Gaza since May 27 trying to get aid: UN

Israel-Gaza War Updates
11-07-2025 | 07:54
800 killed in Gaza since May 27 trying to get aid: UN
800 killed in Gaza since May 27 trying to get aid: UN

Nearly 800 people have died trying to access aid in Gaza since late May, with most killed near the U.S.- and Israel-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation's sites, the U.N. said Friday.

"We've recorded now 798 killings, including 615 in the vicinity of the GHF sites," from the time GHF operations began on May 27 until July 7, United Nations rights office spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani said. "This is nearly 800 people who have been killed while trying to access aid."

