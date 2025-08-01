UN says 1,373 killed while waiting for aid in Gaza since late May

Israel-Gaza War Updates
01-08-2025 | 05:40
High views
UN says 1,373 killed while waiting for aid in Gaza since late May
UN says 1,373 killed while waiting for aid in Gaza since late May

The U.N. human rights office said Friday that 1,373 Palestinians have been killed while waiting for aid in the shortage-stricken Gaza Strip since late May, most of them by the Israeli military.

 

"In total, since 27 May, at least 1,373 Palestinians have been killed while seeking food; 859 in the vicinity of (U.S.- and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation) sites and 514 along the routes of food convoys," the U.N. agency's office for the Palestinian territories said in a statement.

 

"Most of these killings were committed by the Israeli military," it added.

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

United Nations

Human

Rights

Palestine

Aid

Gaza Strip

Israel

