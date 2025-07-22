News
UN says Israeli military killed over 1,000 seeking Gaza aid since late May
Israel-Gaza War Updates
22-07-2025 | 07:53
UN says Israeli military killed over 1,000 seeking Gaza aid since late May
More than 1,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces while trying to access food in Gaza since the U.S. and Israel-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation started operations, the United Nations said Tuesday.
"As of July 21, we have recorded 1,054 people killed in Gaza while trying to get food; 766 of them were killed in the vicinity of GHF sites and 288 near U.N. and other humanitarian organizations' aid convoys," U.N. human rights office spokesman Thameen Al-Kheetan told AFP, stating the victims had been "killed by the Israeli military."
afp
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
UN
Israeli
Military
Killed
Gaza
Aid
