Trump says attack on Israeli hostage protest 'will not be tolerated'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday condemned an incendiary device attack on a rally in support of Israeli hostages in Colorado, while blaming the incident on predecessor Joe Biden's immigration policies.



"Yesterday's horrific attack in Boulder, Colorado, WILL NOT BE TOLERATED in the United States of America," Trump said on his Truth Social network, describing it as a "terrible tragedy."



Trump also used the incident to push his administration's anti-immigration stance, saying suspect Mohamed Sabry Soliman had entered the United States through Biden's "ridiculous Open Border Policy."





AFP