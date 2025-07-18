Hamas armed wing says Israel blocking ceasefire and hostage release talks

18-07-2025 | 12:00
Hamas armed wing says Israel blocking ceasefire and hostage release talks
Hamas armed wing says Israel blocking ceasefire and hostage release talks

The armed wing of the Palestinian militant group Hamas on Friday accused Israel of blocking a deal in talks for a temporary ceasefire and the release of hostages in Gaza.

Abu Obaida, spokesman for the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, said in a video statement that Hamas "always proposed a comprehensive deal that will return all the hostages at once."

But he said Israel "rejected what we proposed," urging it to reconsider. "If the enemy remains obstinate in this round of negotiations we cannot guarantee a return to the partial-deal proposals -- including the 10-prisoner (hostage) exchange offer," he added.


AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hamas

Armed

Wing

Israel

Ceasefire

Hostage

Release

