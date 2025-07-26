Italy's Meloni: Recognizing Palestinian state before it is established may be 'counterproductive'

26-07-2025 | 07:13
Italy's Meloni: Recognizing Palestinian state before it is established may be 'counterproductive'

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Saturday that recognizing the State of Palestine before it is established could be counterproductive.

"I am very much in favour of the State of Palestine but I am not in favor of recognizing it prior to establishing it," Meloni told Italian daily La Repubblica.

"If something that doesn't exist is recognized on paper, the problem could appear to be solved when it isn't," Meloni added.


Reuters
 
