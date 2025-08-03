Israeli author David Grossman says Gaza war is 'genocide'

Israel-Gaza War Updates
03-08-2025 | 12:21
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli author David Grossman says Gaza war is &#39;genocide&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israeli author David Grossman says Gaza war is 'genocide'

Israeli author David Grossman described the ongoing Israeli military campaign in Gaza as "genocide," adding that "my heart breaks, but it must be said." 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israeli

Author

David Grossman

Gaza

War

Genocide

LBCI Next
Al Qahera News: Two fuel trucks to enter Gaza
Israel’s military and political divide deepens over Gaza: The details
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:37

Hamas says will only allow ICRC access to hostages if aid corridors opened

LBCI
Middle East News
13:50

At least 54 migrants die as boat sinks off Yemen coast: Medics

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Three-way negotiations: Internal rift deepens in Israel over Gaza war and hostage deal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Syria returns begin: Lebanon's refugee camps see departures

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:37

Hamas says will only allow ICRC access to hostages if aid corridors opened

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Three-way negotiations: Internal rift deepens in Israel over Gaza war and hostage deal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:11

Israel's Netanyahu urges Red Cross to aid Gaza hostages

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:27

Hamas Israeli hostage videos 'appalling': EU foreign affairs chief

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:46

Culture Minister signs decision to list Beirut Port silos as historic site

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-08-02

Jordan says two armed people killed after 'infiltration attempt' through its border with Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
World News
2025-07-20

Japan govt loses upper house majority in elections: Media projections

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
04:31

Israeli army claims conducting simultaneous raids in southern Syria, seizes weapons

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:23

Lebanon’s Education Ministry: Official high school exam results are final and published on ministry's website

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:45

PM Salam: No justice for the Beirut Port explosion without truth and accountability

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:46

Culture Minister signs decision to list Beirut Port silos as historic site

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Three-way negotiations: Internal rift deepens in Israel over Gaza war and hostage deal

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:17

Lebanese Army opens recruitment for male combat soldiers

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:43

Naïka is set to take over the stage at the Byblos International Festival! A night full of good music awaits ✨ Book your tickets now

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Syria returns begin: Lebanon's refugee camps see departures

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More