New Zealand considering recognition of Palestinian state: Foreign minister

New Zealand is considering recognition of a Palestinian state, Foreign Minister Winston Peters said on Monday.



Prime Minister Christopher Luxon's cabinet would make a formal decision in September and present the government's approach at the U.N. Leaders' Week, he said.



Several countries including Australia, Britain and Canada have announced in recent weeks that they will recognize a Palestinian state at September's U.N. General Assembly.



Peters said that while some of New Zealand's close partners had opted to recognize a Palestinian state, New Zealand had an independent foreign policy.



"We intend to weigh up the issue carefully and then act according to New Zealand’s principles, values and national interest," Peters said in a statement.





