Israeli plans for annexation in West Bank would be 'red line': Macron

Israel-Gaza War Updates
11-11-2025 | 13:05
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli plans for annexation in West Bank would be &#39;red line&#39;: Macron
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israeli plans for annexation in West Bank would be 'red line': Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron warned on Tuesday that any Israeli plans for annexation in the West Bank would be a "red line" and would provoke a European reaction.

"Plans for partial or total annexation, whether legal or de facto, constitute a red line to which we will respond strongly with our European partners," said Macron after meeting Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas in Paris.

"The violence of the settlers and the acceleration of settlement projects are reaching new heights, threatening the stability of the West Bank and constitute violations of international law," Macron added.


AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israeli

Plans

Annexation

West Bank

Macron

France

LBCI Next
Turkish, Egyptian FMs to discuss Gaza ceasefire, post-war efforts
Netanyahu claims Israel will enforce Lebanon, Gaza ceasefires with 'iron fist'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-03

Israeli annexation in West Bank 'red line' for UAE: Official

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-02

Israeli 'annexation' cannot halt push for Palestinian state recognition: Macron

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-10-23

Vote on West Bank annexation bills 'deliberate provocation' by opposition: Israel PM office

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-26

Saudi Arabia says Trump 'understands very well' risks of West Bank annexation by Israel

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:43

Macron, Abbas announce joint committee to work on Palestinian constitution

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:10

UNICEF says Israel blocking one million syringes needed to vaccinate Gaza children

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:16

Israeli parliament advances death penalty bill backed by Ben-Gvir

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:09

Turkish, Egyptian FMs to discuss Gaza ceasefire, post-war efforts

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-09-29

Election result is 'strong mandate' for Moldova's EU accession: President

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-16

Sources to LBCI: 12,000 Lebanese expatriates registered to vote since October 2

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-14

Labor Minister backs Health Ministry’s decision on Tannourine water, aiming to protect public health

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Miss Lebanon 2025 is live tonight at 8:30 p.m. on LBCI! Stream it on our app or website — and subscribe to VOD for more

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:24

Hezbollah’s Qassem: We won’t withdraw or disarm — this is an era of steadfastness

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:35

Fires easing in Jarmaq and Aaichiyeh after Israeli strikes, continue in Rihan and Aaramta

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:19

President Aoun meets Bulgarian leaders in Sofia, calls for stronger bilateral ties

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:29

Fuel prices rise again across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:58

Israel says Hezbollah trying to rebuild, smuggle in arms from Syria

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Connecting Lebanon to the world: MEA turns 80 with profits, new planes, and a low-cost plan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

From north to south: Lebanon's forests face devastating blaze

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Border pressure mounts as Lebanon rejects Israel’s push to search homes—the details

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More