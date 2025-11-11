News
Israeli plans for annexation in West Bank would be 'red line': Macron
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11-11-2025 | 13:05
Israeli plans for annexation in West Bank would be 'red line': Macron
French President Emmanuel Macron warned on Tuesday that any Israeli plans for annexation in the West Bank would be a "red line" and would provoke a European reaction.
"Plans for partial or total annexation, whether legal or de facto, constitute a red line to which we will respond strongly with our European partners," said Macron after meeting Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas in Paris.
"The violence of the settlers and the acceleration of settlement projects are reaching new heights, threatening the stability of the West Bank and constitute violations of international law," Macron added.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israeli
Plans
Annexation
West Bank
Macron
France
