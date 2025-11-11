Macron, Abbas announce joint committee to work on Palestinian constitution

President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday said a joint French-Palestinian committee would be created to work towards drawing up a Palestinian constitution.



"We decided together to establish a joint committee for the consolidation of the state of Palestine," Macron said after a meeting with Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas, adding that it would "contribute to drawing up a new constitution, a draft of which president Abbas presented to me."



Abbas said he agreed "to the swift establishment of the constitutional committee."





AFP